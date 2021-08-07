Cuban President holds meeting with religious leaders

Photo taken from Prensa Latina

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel held a meeting with religious leaders of the country, which he described today on his Twitter account as exalting.

The president commented that the dialogue that took place the day before with members of the Council of Churches and ecumenical representatives. It was focused on what is possible to do together for the good of the homeland, but also brought to light hurdles experienced by them in the exercise of their work.

Diaz-Canel assured on the social network that these difficulties will be solved immediately, and highlighted the faith and hope that were present at all times in the exchange.

He added that these talks will be followed by others with different directors of religious institutions and fraternal associations, as part of the constant link maintained for years.

‘We want to continue that path,’ the head of state emphasized and added the hashtag #ACubaPonleCorazon (Put your heart into Cuba).

Last week, the Cuban president had meetings with people from different sectors of society, to listen to their criteria on the country’s problems and proposed solutions.

Among those exchanges were those with researchers, professors and students of economic sciences, as well as with a hundred young state and private workers, doctors and farmers, among others.

