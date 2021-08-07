Cuban painters to participate in Naif Art Biennial in Brazil

Photo: taken from/PL

Painters from the Bayate group, headquartered in Santiago de Cuba’s Julio Antonio Mella municipality, will participate in the International Biennial of Naif Art to be held in Brazil, sources from the creative entity informed on Friday.



In statements to Prensa Latina, Luis Joaquin Rodriguez Ricardo, leader of this pictorial initiative alongside his father, Luis Joaquin Rodriguez Arias, indicated that the works correspond to both of them and the young Geobel Lopez, in samples that will be exhibited from September 25 to November 13.

He noted that the event is a realization of the Cor-Accion project of the Totem Cultural Institute, with the institutional support of the Socorro Municipal Mayor’s Office in Brazil and is the most important of its kind in Latin America since its emergence in 2017.

The development of academic programs and exchange of experiences with senior citizens proud of an integrating feeling was highlighted by the artist, who pointed out that the meeting will be face-to-face.

Bayate group has shown dozens of exhibitions in Cuba and abroad and has pieces in permanent and private collections in Uruguay, France, Spain, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Chile, Haiti, Brazil, Sweden and Switzerland.

A significant milestone in the course of Bayate was the recent opening of a gallery-workshop in the historic center of the city, although its activities have been limited by the restrictions in Covid-19 times.

ef/omr/mem/mca/Prensa Latina

