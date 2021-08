Cuban pole vaulter Yarisley Silva placed 8th in the Olympic final, after failing to clear the height of 4.70 meters./RHC

As she bids farewell to Tokyo 2020, the pole vaulter spoke with reporters about the complicated competition in which most of her opponents knocked down the bar several times.

Edited by Ed Newman/RHC

