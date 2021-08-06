Cuban youth ratifies support for the Revolution and the government

Photo: taken from PL

Cuban young people on Wednesday ratified their support for the Cuban Revolution, the Communist Party and the government through a caravan that traveled several kilometers in this capital.



The second secretary of the National Committee of the Young Communist League (UJC), Lisara Corona, told Prensa Latina that the participants in this caravan are sendinng a message of peace, love and support for Cuban institutions to the world, and have many reasons to take part in it.

She cited the 55th anniversary of the Latin American and Caribbean Continental Organization of Students (OCLAE) (August 11), the International Youth Day (August 12), and the 95th anniversary of the birth of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro (August 13).

Also the celebration of the popular victory of August 5, 1994, when the attempts to subvert the social order in the country were defeated by most of the people, with Fidel Castro at the head of this triumph, she recalled.

It is also a tribute to the health and support personnel, who have strongly fought against Covid-19 for one and a half year and are currently fighting amid the complex epidemiological situation.

She added that these young people are also acknowledging the work of the Cuban athletes, both the medalists and the rest, who have made Cuba proud at the Olympic Games.

He pointed out that the caravan, which involves people on roller skates, skateboards, cars, motorcycles, electrical motorcycles, etc., took into account the country’s health scenario from the very beginning and therefore ensured compliance with health measures.

It left at 9:00, local time, from La Chorrera, and extends to La Punta along the Havana coastline, to culminate with a university fair at the 13 de Marzo Park, something that will occur simultaneously in other squares of the capital, such as Trillo, in Centro Habana; and G and 25, in Vedado.

