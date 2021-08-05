Havana Puppeteer Day opens virtual edition in Cuba

Photo; Taken from Prensa Latina

Havana Puppeteer Day : ‘Theater on Cobblestone’ opened its conference today with the participation of national troupes and guests from Switzerland and Mexico during this edition taking place virtually due to Covid-19.

The event, dedicated to places and names having made history in television from host country, gives access to puppet shows for the whole family and some series created during the pandemic by different groups.

Exhibitions will be on digital networks created by groups Puppet Theater El Arca and Havana puppeteer; the program of the contest daily proposes an interview with personalities of that art in Cuba.

‘Theater is an art of resistance. Its artists have always overcome all kinds of adversity, and, this time, it will not be the exception, despite the health crisis’, said organizers from host group La Proa Theater, in their opening words.

They highlighted the participation of Swiss troupe Guignol â Roulettes, which has collaborated with several groups from the island and Latin America since its foundation in 1981.

Based in the city of Freiburg, the European group is committed to a theater close to children as it performs in an itinerant way through festivals and international tours.

