Cuba’s Young Communist League calls for love caravan on Thursday

Cuba’s Young Communist League (UJC) convened on Wednesday to join a caravan for peace, love and solidarity tomorrow morning on Havana’s Malecon.



Difficult times are the ones that show the greatness of the peoples and Cuba, this small island grows bigger in the face of hardships, UJC’s members tweeted on the call.

‘The solidarity of the people, will allow us defeating our enemies, and strengthening our unity,’ they add.

The caravan will coincide with the 27th anniversary of the incidents on August 5, 1994, when a group of people carried out violent and vandalistic acts in the streets near the Havana coast.

On that occasion, the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro appeared in the conflict zone, and his presence attracted the support of citizens.

Just lately, Aylin Alvarez, who was the UJC’s second secretary, was promoted as the new first secretary of the UJC.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel acknowledged on Twitter Alvarez’s trajectory, ‘a sensitive art instructor, mother of two children, and youth leader with very good results.’

