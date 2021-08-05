Cuba improves 2016 Rio results in Tokyo Olympics

Photo taken from Prensa latina

With the victory of Arlen Lopez in the 81-kilogram division boxing final on Wednesday, Cuba won its fifth gold medal in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, thus improving its performance in Rio de Janeiro five years ago.



So far, the Cuban delegation has won five title, three silver and four bronze medals to improve the Rio de Janeiro results (5-2-4) and it is still expected to improve the performance in London 2012 5-3-7).

In fact, with his victory over British boxer Benjamin Whittaker, Lopez became two-time Olympic champion as he defended the title he won in the 75-kilogram division five years ago.

Cuban sports authorities predicted a maximum of four or five gold medals, a figure that could secure a position among the top 20 countries in this Olympic event in Japan.

In Rio 2016, Cuba ranked 18th among all nations, and now in the Tokyo Games, thanks to unpredicted achievements, those results could even rise in the general table of medals by countries when all that remains is the finals in which Cuban athletes have a great chance to win more gold medals.

Regarding historic results, thanks to 77 titles, 66 silver and 77 bronze medals until the Rio Games, Cuba ranks 16th out of 206 National Olympic Committees, and 14th if the former Soviet Union and the German Democratic Republic are excluded.

With these results, Cuba becomes the second most awarded country in the American continent, behind the United States.

jg/iff/mh/gdc/PL

Impactos: 16