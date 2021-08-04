Brutal heat wave threatens to topple Europe’s all-time temperature record

Photo: Taken from RHC

In climate news, Chinese officials say over 300 people were killed during record-shattering floods that devastated Henan province last month. That’s more than triple the number previously reported.

Elsewhere, the eastern Mediterranean is enduring a record heat wave, with massive wildfires continuing to spread across Turkey. Greece’s prime minister warned Monday of the potential for rolling blackouts, with some forecasters predicting Europe could soon surpass its all-time high temperature record of 48 degrees Celsius — or 118 degrees Fahrenheit.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said: “We are dealing with the worst heat wave since 1987. As you can imagine, the increased demand for electricity creates a significant burden on the system.”

