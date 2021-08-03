Cuba calls for international meeting on tourism studies

Photo: Taken from Prensa Latina.

The Faculty of Tourism at the University of Havana convened the first International Meeting of Students of Tourism, scheduled for October in person and online.



A press release from that academic institution explained that it is the First International Meeting of Tourism Students (EIET 2021) to be held from October 27 to 30 in Havana.

The press release said that this event is part of the 5th International Convention on Tourism Studies (CietCuba 2021).

The meeting will be a forum for sharing knowledge and experiences among students related to the travel industry and other specialties.

Among the main topics for debate at the meeting are Tourism, travel and hospitality after Covid-19, Tourism and the 2030

Agenda for Sustainable Development, the development of tourism in the geographical space, and cultural heritage as a tourist resource.

In addition, participants will evaluate Economic and accounting analysis in the tourism enterprise, New ways to do tourism, Product design for tourism, New information and communication technologies in tourism marketing and Inclusive tourism.

This meeting is of great importance at this time for Cuba, whose authorities are seeking to recover such an important economic sector.

jg/abo/mem/rfc/PL

Impactos: 4