Italy reaches 60 percent of vaccination plan against Covid-19

Italy reached the figure of 32,404,909 fully vaccinated people, equivalent to 60 percent of the population over 12-years-old residing in the country, health authorities reported.



According to statistics published by the office of General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, extraordinary commissioner appointed by the government to manage the emergency, 68,507,301 doses were delivered at a rate greater than half a million a day.

Figliuolo made statements to the press pointing out that the result achieved represents an important stage to reach herd immunity next month, with the completion of the cycle by 80 percent of the vaccination plan.

The commissioner affirmed that Italy continues to be above the European average in regards to the number of doses applied compared to the number of inhabitants.

Despite the progress of the immunization campaign, Italy reported a progressive deterioration of the main indicators of the epidemiological curve of Covid-19 in recent weeks, a phenomenon mainly attributed by specialists to the greater aggressiveness of the Delta strain.

The most recent studies indicate a presence of Delta in around 95 percent of the people infected today, with a tendency to increase.

According to data published on Saturday by the Ministry of Health, the regions reported 6,513 new cases and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total of 4,350,028 and 128,063 so far, respectively.

