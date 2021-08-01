Cuban historian Eusebio Leal’s legacy recalled in UK

Eusebio Leal Spengler/ Photo taken from Prensa Latina

The Cuba Solidarity Campaign (CSC) in the United Kingdom on Saturday recalled the legacy of Havana historian Eusebio Leal, one year after his death.



The tribute published on the website of the organization that brings together British friends of Cuba highlights the work done by Leal in the recovery and restoration of the Cuban capital, which was declared a World Heritage Site in 1982.

The CSC also recalled that the Royal Institute of British Architects awarded him the Honorius Associate status in 2019, in recognition of his contribution to architecture, and his role in creating more sustainable communities and promoting the interests of future generations.

Eusebio Leal Spengler died on July 31, 2020, at the age of 77, and received posthumous tribute at the National Capitol in Havana five months later due to the epidemiological situation caused by Covid-19, which did not allow funeral services on the date of his demise.

His commitment to titanic tasks such as the restoration of the Historic Center of Havana made him an essential man for Cuba’s history.

During a prolific career as a researcher, politician, and academic, he wrote essays, forewords, and articles on his country’s history, art, restoration, and other general topics.

The illustrious professor received thirty medals and decorations awarded by prestigious institutions in several countries and was a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations system.

