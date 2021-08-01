Cuban FM expresses solidarity with Peru

Photo taken from Prensa Latina

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Saturday expressed solidarity with the Peruvian people and Government, due to the material damage and victims caused by an earthquake that shook the northern region of that country.



On his Twitter account, the foreign minister regretted the earthquake, as a result of which more than 40 people were injured, including three who are seriously ill.

According to press reports, the 6.1-magnitude earthquake was registered in Piura, in northwestern Peru, on Saturday.

President Pedro Castillo went to Sullana, the capital of the homonymous province in Piura department, to coordinate actions after the earthquake and verify the damage.

‘As an authority, we have come to coordinate immediate actions that the northern people may require,’ the Peruvian president wrote on social media.

The head of State recognized as a priority ‘safeguarding the integrity of all citizens.’

