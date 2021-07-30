Cuban families to receive free food modules

Minister of Domestic Trade (MINCIN), Betsy Diaz. File Photo.

The head of Cuba’s Ministry of Domestic Trade (MINCIN), Betsy Diaz, announced Wednesday that thanks to donations from sister nations, Cuban families will receive modules with food products free of charge.

The deliveries include rice, pasta, grains, and sugar, according to the Cuban News Agency.

The minister assured that the distribution of the products to the 3 million 800 thousand family groups that will be benefited is already guaranteed.

During her meeting with the press, the head of MINCIN thanked the friendly nations for this contribution that helps the Cuban people in these times of pandemic and the intensification of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade of the United States against the largest island of the Antilles

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares/RHC

