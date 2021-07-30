Argentina’s movement shows solidarity with Cuba against aggressions

Photo taken from Prensa Latina

Argentina’s Movement of Solidarity with Cuba (MASCUBA) on Thursday sent a letter to the ambassador of that nation here, Pedro Pablo Prada, to express its support in the face of aggressions against Cuba’s diplomatic missions.



In the letter, MASCUBA’s members show their solidarity with the Cuban diplomatic corps distributed around the world ‘harassed and under pressure from groups encouraged by the United States and the hegemonic media that, in several places such as Santiago de Chile, Paris and Washington, attacked consular facilities with firearms and Molotov cocktails.’

‘We stand by you, we will be standing by you, and the personnel of your embassy, in solidarity and attentive to the harassing groups, which are mobilized with hatred. So far, those groups could not act violently because of our organization and that of comrades of the national and popular camp, we are mobilized to protect Cuba and the space recognized as their own soil in our country, the organization’s representatives point out.

MASCUBA’s activists reaffirmed its support to Cuba, and ratified to continue fighting against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade. The US thinks to be the owner of the world by refusing to comply with the UN Resolution, which by 184 votes and two against (the United States and Israel) lost on June 23, they detailed.

Recently, different Cuban diplomatic missions have been targets of aggression and terrorist attacks following the destabilization attempts registered in that country, supported by the United States.

ef/omr/mem/may/gdc/Prensa Latina

Impactos: 3