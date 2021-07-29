Spanish filmmaker Ana Hurtado highlights validity of Cuban Revolution

Spanish filmmaker Ana Hurtado/Prensa Latina

Spanish filmmaker Ana Hurtado, who made the documentary Herencia (Inheritance), highlighted the validity of the Cuban Revolution in the context of the Day of National Rebelliousness July 26.



In statements to Prensa Latina, she emphasized that ‘despite the bad press Cuba receives today, its example is extraordinary and contributes too much to the world’.

She recalled words from Cuban writer Miguel Barnet about the slaves’ contributions to society and their legacy, an essential theme in her one hour-long feature film Herencia.

The young filmmaker referred to July 11 protests in Cuba to emphasize how unusual she finds the silence of Spanish media regarding Cuba’s efforts to overcome the crisis.

Hurtado visited Cuba in 2017 with the idea of ​​filming what would be a bucolic sample of the Caribbean island’s reality, but she changed her mind after learning about ‘the strength of Afro-descendants, roots and Cubanness’.

She returned to the Caribbean island that same year and visited Cuba twice in 2018: the result, a 60-minute documentary, Herencia, which has been well received in Spain in a hazardous journey to achieve greater diffusion.

‘They are destabilizing actions, because it is normal that there are people dissatisfied with shortages in a country that has been suffering from more than 60 years of economic blockade. What is not normal is that they continue, even in the middle of coronavirus pandemic,’ she said.

A pure-bred Andalusian, although living in Barcelona for the last 10 years, Ana Hurtado told Prensa Latina that her love for Cuba and its people flowed naturally to her, ‘and became permanent with the documentary’.

