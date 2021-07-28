Malaga Poetry Award for Cuban Víctor Rodríguez Núñez

The Cuban literary critic, poet and journalist Víctor Rodríguez Núñez won the XXIX Malaga Poetry Award today, with his book of poems ‘Seven prepositions of place’/Prensa Latina

Rodríguez Núñez was distinguished in the contest sponsored by Malaga City Council for the Manuel Alcántara Award, including six thousand euros, for his poem, winning over 281 others in the contest.

The president of the jury, also writer Alvaro García, emphasized that the winner depicts ‘with images arranged in breaking levels, and follows the simultaneous tradition merging the epic and the lyrical in a luminous way’.

PhD in Hispanic Literature from the University of Texas and professor of that specialty at Kenyon College, he is recognized for his poems ‘Camaya’ (1979) or ‘Nobody’s poems and other poems’ (1994).

He considers a sin to class poetry as a literary genre. ‘It is prior to literature, and basically a poem is an oral thing’, he recently reflected.

