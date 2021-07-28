Cuban Foreign Ministry denounces embassy siege in Washington

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced today the siege of the embassy of the Caribbean nation in the United States, the same one that suffered a terrorist attack last year.



In its Twitter account, the Foreign Minister alluded to the posters placed on the perimeter of its diplomatic headquarters in Washington DC, many of which contain hateful messages, according to photos shared on the social network.

The tweet also recalled that the Cuban mission in North American territory was victim in April 2020 of an attack, on which the United States Government did not issue any statement of condemnation.

The Foreign Ministry added that other diplomatic headquarters have also been under siege, such as the Cuban Embassy in Panama, in front of which a group of people gathered shouting offenses against the Cuban Revolution and seemed to have violent intentions.

The day before, the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, announced the occurrence of an attack with Molotov cocktails on the island’s mission in France, for which he held the United States Government responsible.

Rodríguez classified the attack as a terrorist action and said that Washington encourages such conduct with its continuous campaigns against the Caribbean nation.

He added that the continuous calls for violence from the North American country, with complete impunity, are a stimulus for these events to occur.

Meanwhile, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel commented on his Twitter account: ‘The ‘peaceful protesters’ against the # Cuban Revolution have reached # Paris with the encouragement of the anti-Cuban campaigns generated in #Washington. Is terrorism returning against the Cuban embassies? ‘

ef/oda/kmg/Prensa Latina

Impactos: 6