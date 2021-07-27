‘History Will Absolve Me’ translated into Tamil language in Sri Lanka

Photo: Taken from Prensa Latina

La Historia Me Absolvera (History will Absolve Me), Fidel Castro’s self-defense allegation during the trial on the attacks on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes barracks in 1953, was translated into the Tamil language in Sri Lanka.



Cuban Ambassador to Sri Lanka Andres Gonzalez was given a copy in the Tamil language, which is spoken by some 75 million people in Sri Lanka and India, by activist Gayathri Ganathapillai, who translated the book, according to a diplomatic source.

History will Absolve Me shows that Fidel, a young graduate in Civil Law, assumed his own defense at the trial on the attacks on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes barracks on July 26, 1953, when he listed Cuba’s problems at the time, summarized in six pivotal issues: land, industrialization, housing, unemployment, education and health care.

Among the key issues, Fidel Castro said that 85 percent of small farmers paid a rent and suffered from perennial threats of eviction.

In addition, he pointed out that foreign companies owned over half of best lands and a large number of the Cuban population was illiterate.

He stressed that 400,000 families lived in crowded conditions and nearly 2.5 million of urban people had to pay high rents.

Meanwhile, 90 percent of rural children were starved and more than one million people were unemployed.

jg/pll/jha/abm/gdc/ Taken from Prensa Latina

Impactos: 4