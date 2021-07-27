Cuban president participates in volunteer work on historic date

Photo: Taken from Prensa Latina

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday participated in volunteer work in the food production sector at Granja Boyeros grassroots business unit, in Havana, on the occasion of the Day of National Rebelliousness.

According to the Presidency’s Twitter account, youths and other people from that locality also participated in the volunteer work to ratify ‘the will to victory’ and the ‘the people’s creative work.’

On this day, Diaz-Canel congratulated all citizens on the occasion of the historic date and reiterated his call for peace, work and unity.

In another tweet, the head of State evoked the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, who was at the forefront of the attack, on July 26, 1953, at the Guillermon Moncada Garrison, in Santiago de Cuba, and the Carlos Manuel de Cespedes Garrison, in Bayamo, both in eastern Cuba.

The 1953 actions would allow some few years to start the war in the mountain range later and overthrow on January 1, 1959, the Fulgencio Batista dictatorship, which began on March 10, 1952, after a military coup d’état against President Carlos Prio.

