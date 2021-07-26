Virtual race in Cuba in commemoration to July 26

Photo: Taken from Prensa Latina

Cuba will carry out from today by virtual platforms the 25th race saluting July 26, Day of National Rebellion, on Monday.

Called for by National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (Inder), the initiative commemorates assaults in 1953 to Moncada barracks, in Santiago de Cuba, and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, in Bayamo, which, commanded by Fidel Castro, started the armed struggle against dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista.

From their homes or in their community, participants: runners, walkers and the general population, will carry out physical preparation exercises, sports-recreational activities, walks, jogging, gymnastics, yoga.

Walks and the race will also be carried out, in correspondence with what is established for each territory to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Cuban News Agency, these physical activity enthusiasts will be able to publish their registration of participation and support for the race, videos and photos on Facebook page @AndarinesCubanos, they can also be shared on page @ Jit.cu.

