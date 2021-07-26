EGREM continues releasing tracks from ‘Omara 90’

Photo: Taken from Radio Habana Cuba .

Cuba’s record and musical editions Company EGREM continues releasing tracks from Omara Portuondo’s latest album ‘Omara 90’, with which the renowned artist celebrates her 90th birthday.

Over the past week, EGREM released two new tracks – “Y hoy como ayer”, written by Pedro Vega, with arrangements by José Antonio González, and “Veinte años”, written by María Teresa Vera and G. Aramburu.

Both tunes are performed by Omara –the Diva of Buena Vista Social Club– and Orquesta Failde. They are now available on the YouTube channel of EGREM.

Omara was born on October 29, 1930, activities marking her 90th birthday extend through 2021.

With musical production by Guatemalan Gabi Moreno, the new album features also Omara’s son, Ariel Jiménez Portuondo as executive producer.

Other actions to celebrate the 90th birthday of the multiple-award-winning artist include a documentary on her life and the homage-paying concert by Omara and Orquesta Failde recorded at Sauto theatre in Matanzas province without audience due to Covid-19.

Omara has repeatedly said that as soon as the epidemiological situation allows, she will embark on a farewell international tour.

Edited by Lena Valverde Jordi/Taken from:RHC

