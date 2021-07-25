Mobilizations in Spain of solidarity with Cuba

Photo: Taken Prensa Latina

The deed of the assault on the Moncada Barracks, starting point of the Revolution that triumphed in 1959, will have a turning point in Spanish lands due to manipulation, hostility and threats from the United States, said groups of friends of Cuba here.

Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Vigo, Seville, Gijón, Alicante, Bilbao, Vitoria, Granada and Malaga will be the main stages of the demonstrations, detailed the State Movement of Solidarity with Cuba (MESC).

In Catalonia, this Saturday, numerous people gathered in the Plaza de Sant Jaume in Barcelona, ​​where they expressed rejection of the harassment campaign that Cuba lives permanently, ‘orchestrated by the governments of the United States and the terrorist actions of organizations of the extreme right of Miami’.

For its part, in Seville, cultural activities, Cuban food and a political event stand out in the celebrations tonight for July 26 in San Juan de Aznalfarache.

It will not be the only meeting in Andalusia, as on Monday there will be a similar rally in Malaga, also with the support of the Tocororo Cuban Association, the José Martí Cuban Cultural Society and the Andalusian Coordinator of Solidarity with Cuba.

For tomorrow Sunday, at noon, a mobilization will be held in the Plaza de La Habana in Gijón / Xixón under the slogan ‘Solidarity with Cuba and its Revolution’, organized by ‘Asturias with Cuba’.

However, the largest demonstrations will take place on Monday, between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. local time, with the repeated slogan of rejection of the economic blockade of the United States.

‘There will be Revolution until the Malecón dries up’, the motto of the Madrid July 26 Collective, along with 24 other organizations, numerous people will walk in this capital at 8:00 p.m. local time from the central enclaves of Atocha to the Puerta del Sol.

The source told Prensa Latina that they will claim the date of July 26, 1953, as ‘the beginning of the Cuban Revolution that culminated on January 1, 1959 with its triumph.’

We will demand the end of the genocidal blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States in 1962 and we will highlight Cuban internationalism, which is the essence of the Revolution, he explained.

