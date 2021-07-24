Film festival backs Mexico’s diversity and indigenous languages

Photo: Taken from Prensa Latina

Several outdoor locations will host the Tulum International Film Festival, a space that constitutes a platform for the culture of native peoples, diversity and the environment.



In its second edition, the event will take place from August 4 to 8 through itinerant screens installed in the different venues chosen, which will allow to appreciate the simultaneous dubbing in Mayan.

The initiative, available to the public on an optional basis, aims to rescue the language of the indigenous communities of the region, whose practice has been transmitted orally, and therefore cannot be read or subtitled.

Likewise, the Festival proposes a selection of audiovisual materials that represent the plurality of voices in contemporary cinema, attending to a variety of styles and genres, with special attention to marginalized viewpoints in order to give them visibility, according to the Festival’s official website.

Among the twenty films scheduled for screening are the documentary La vocera, by Argentina’s Lucia Kaplan; the restored version of the 1958 classic Santo vs. el cerebro del mal, directed by Mexico’s Joselito Rodríguez; and the short film Una semana, by US moviemakers Buster Keaton and Edward F. Cline.

