Pan American Health Organization to donate 12 tons of medical supplies to Cuba

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

A donation of 12 tons of health supplies by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), will soon arrive in Cuba to support the response to the pandemic, the regional entity’s office in the country reported.

PAHO announced on social media platforms that the shipment includes medicines, laboratory tests kits, and face shields, among other personal protection items.

Cuba has recently faced an adverse epidemiological situation associated with Covid-19, with infection figures exceeding 6,000 for ten consecutive days, due to a marked autochthonous transmission of the SARS-Cov-2 virus.

At the same time, the island is carrying out a vaccination strategy with its own injectables. One of them, Abdala, has already been authorized by the regulatory authorities for emergency use.

To date, according to official data, 8,146,748 doses of these anti-Covid-19 products have been administered, and 2,91,439 are fully immunized

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares /Talen from Radio Habana Cuba

