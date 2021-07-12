Raul Castro participates in Political Bureau meeting

Army General Raul Castro delivers main report to the 8th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party, this April 16, 2021. (File Photo)

Local media reported that the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba held a meeting on Sunday chaired by Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, first secretary of the Central Committee and President of the Republic, with the participation of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz.

During the meeting, the provocations orchestrated by counterrevolutionary elements, organized and financed from the United States for destabilizing purposes, were analyzed.

The members of the highest party body also discussed the exemplary response of the people to comrade Díaz-Canel’s call to defend the Revolution in the streets, which made it possible to defeat the subversive actions.

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

