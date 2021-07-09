Efficacy of Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus three-dose scheme achieves 91.2%

Doctor Vicente Vérez Bencomo, director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV), made the announcement on Thursday.

The efficacy of the Soberana 02 vaccine candidate in its three-dose schedule together with Soberana Plus is 91.2%, which exceeds the World Health Organization (WHO) requirements for a vaccine candidate against COVID-19 to become a vaccine, which is 50%.

Doctor Vicente Vérez Bencomo, director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV), made the announcement at this Thursday’s meeting of the Government’s Temporary Working Group for the prevention and control of COVID-19.

This result was established by an Independent Committee, and although the scientific achievement already meets vaccine status, its emergency use will be authorized in due course by the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment, and Medical Devices (CECMED).

This same vaccination scheme is being tested in Cuban children and adolescents through the Soberana-Pediatrics clinical trial, whose objective is to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of the prophylactic anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates.

The First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, congratulated the scientists of the Finlay Vaccine Institute and other institutions that participated in the creation of Soberana, “a result -he said- that shows how hard our scientists have worked.”

On June 21, it was reported that the Abdala vaccine candidate has an efficacy of 92.28% in its three-dose schedule.

The dossier of the Abdala vaccine candidate, with efficacy of 92.28%, has already been submitted by its developer (the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology) to the Cuban regulatory entity, the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED), to obtain the authorization for emergency use.

Both results are obtained in a scenario of circulation of the new strains in the country.

