President and Prime Minister analyze the epidemiological situation in three provinces

Presidente de Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz visited the central provinces of Villa Clara, Sancti Spíritus and Cienfuegos on Wednesday to exchange with their authorities on the fight against Covid-19.

Until the first two weeks of June, these territories had been able to control the spread of COVID-19. However, they are currently experiencing a rebound in their cases.

The President asked for more responsibility from the institutions and the families; he spoke of “avoiding that with tiredness we fall into a routine” and not to think that only with vaccines will we solve the problem.

The sanitary intervention, he said, must be supported with effective measures.

In these provinces, according to their authorities, confirmed patients, those suspected of carrying the disease, and those who are positive to the antigen test continue to be hospitalized.

This is not the case for all contacts, as the capacities are not sufficient for this at the moment. So far, there is enough health personnel to deal with the epidemic, who will be joined by young graduates of Medical Sciences.

After concluding the last meeting, in a tweet the Prime Minister summarized the exhausting but fruitful day: “We have verified the vitality of the health system of Villa Clara, Sancti Spíritus and Cienfuegos. They have the capacity and conditions to face this COVID-19 outbreak and control it”.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

Impactos: 8