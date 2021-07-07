Cuba condemns assassination of Haiti’s President

Foto: Prensa Latina

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday regretted the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise, strongly condemning such act of violence.

On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel sent a message of condolences to the president’s family and ‘to the sisterly Haitian nation,’ and called for peace.

On Wednesday, Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph confirmed on a press release Moise’s assassination at his residence, in the early morning, at the hands of an armed command made up of Spanish-speaking people.

Due to the incident, the president’s wife, Martine Marie Etienne Joseph, was wounded, but died in the hospital where she had been treated.

Latin American rulers and relevant figures in the region rejected the assassination, among them Bolivia’s President Luis Arce; Colombia’s Head of State, Ivan Duque; and his Dominican Republic’s counterpart, Luis Abinader.

The current president of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Gaston Browne, summoned for today its member States to discuss the situation in Haiti.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister expressed his dismay at the incidents, and described the attack in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital, as regrettable.

