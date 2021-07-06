Elsa aims at Florida, leaving minor damage behind

Insmet

After the departure of tropical storm Elsa, on Tuesday all Cuban provinces were back to normal, assessed the damages caused by this meteorological phenomenon, and resumed the health intervention process with its vaccination candidates against Covid-19.

Preliminary reports indicate minor damage to homes and agriculture, mainly due to the rains that cut off villages in mountainous areas in the center and east. At the same time, the winds knocked out several electrical circuits.

Elsa’s maximum sustained winds strengthened to 95 kilometers per hour early on Tuesday. Slow strengthening is forecast through Tuesday night, and it could be near hurricane strength before it makes landfall in Florida.

Elsa made landfall in Cuba on Monday afternoon near Playa Giron, in Matanzas province.

There were no early reports of serious damage as the tropical storm passed over Cuba.

In a press release at 7 am, the Civil Defense instructed all provinces to return to the normal phase.

The National Institute of Meteorology forecasts that rains and swells associated with the storm would persist in the west. Hence, the authorities urged people to remain alert and continue with preventive measures.

