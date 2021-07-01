Raul Castro and Diaz-Canel preside over the ceremony for the 100th Anniversary of the Communist Party of China

Army General Raul Castro Ruz and the First Secretary of the Party, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, presided over the commemorative ceremony marking the centennial of the Communist Party of China. Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

Army General Raul Castro Ruz and the First Secretary of the Party and President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, presided Thursday over the commemorative ceremony marking the centennial of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

The Cuban President said that Cuba shares the celebration with feelings of friendship, admiration, and respect for a political organization that has led the Chinese people to impressive levels of development.

He also wished them continued success in socialist development.

At the meeting, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy on the island, Zhang Yiwen, thanked Cuba for its historical solidarity with its people and recalled the benefits of the Chinese Communist Party under the tutelage of its General Secretary Xi Jinping.

She added that the organization reaches its 100th Anniversary having as a principle the struggle for the welfare of its people.

Yiwen acknowledged Cuba’s solidarity with other countries to confront COVID-19 and condemned the U.S. blockade against the Caribbean nation.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

