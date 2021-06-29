Diaz-Canel calls for maintaining the essence of Words to Intellectuals

Photo: Estudios Revolución

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel called to maintain the essence of the speech known as Words to Intellectuals, of which he called for a responsible and committed re-reading.

During the celebration of the 60th anniversary of that address by the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, Diaz-Canel said that it is necessary to ask how many of the problems of that time were solved and how many still hinder the health of the social process.

Evoking the meetings held with artists and intellectuals at the National Library in June 1961, the Head of State said he firmly believes that works of art have the right and the mission to be provocative and risky and inspiring and emancipating.

He added that ‘subjecting it to subjective and cowardly censorship is an act of lèse culture’, but he explained that ‘freedom of expression in the Revolution continues to have as a limit the right of the Revolution to exist’.

Díaz-Canel assured that the social process will not be given away and neither will its spaces and that the mission is to manage them better and learn more. Within the Revolution, there is still room for everything and everyone, except for those who seek to destroy the collective project’, he emphasized.

Likewise, he ratified that in the Cuba of 2021, the usual annexationists and the mercenaries of the moment will not find a niche either.

The President recalled how Fidel Castro had an honest dialogue with the artistic and literary intelligentsia, in an exchange that laid the foundations of what would become the country’s cultural policy.

In this sense, he highlighted how the young rebel proved the validity of the true disposition to debate, ‘with an attentive ear to the non-conformist or dissonant voices and the word ready to respond, but not to win but to learn, to accept, to convince.’

The President insisted that the Revolution is the mother of the dazzling Cuban culture of our time, even of those who one day broke with the process for different reasons but contributed to the nation’s heritage with their works.

In the exchange, held in the same scenario as six decades ago, Díaz-Canel invited the participants to reflect on what is currently understood by unity, continuity, sustainability, and prosperity and freedom, sovereignty anti-imperialism, anti-colonialism, and emancipation.

‘That 1961 dialogue is alive’, reaffirmed the Head of State at the event, which was also attended by the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero; the Minister of Culture, Alpidio Alonso, and other cultural leaders and personalities.

