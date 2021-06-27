Havana pays special attention to the circulation of COVID-19 Delta strain

Dr. Emilio Delgado Iznaga explained that the new strain already prevails in several countries. Foto: Radio Habana Cuba

The top Public Health authorities in the Cuban capital have called for increased epidemiological surveillance given the spread in the territory of the Delta strain of COVID-19, 64 times more contagious than the Alpha strain.

During the daily meeting of the Temporary Working Group for the fight against the pandemic in Havana, Dr. Emilio Delgado Iznaga explained that the new strain already prevails in several countries. Those infected with it are twice as likely to be hospitalized.

The recommendations made by the specialist in this context included paying special attention to focus on active local transmission events, as well as maintaining the quality of the sanitary intervention in the city.

Based on this situation, Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar, the Communist Party leader in the capital, and Governor Reinaldo García Zapata, urged for the reinforcement of the demand for compliance with the hygienic-sanitary measures to timely admit all the suspects for PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

Impactos: 5