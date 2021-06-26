Díaz-Canel visits Sancti Spiritus and Mayabeque to follow up on 8th Party Congress

The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel, presided a meeting in Sancti Spíritus. Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Miguel Díaz-Canel, presided on Friday in Sancti Spíritus, a meeting to follow up on the analysis of the 8th Congress agreements.

The Cuban President pondered with the political leaders of the territory the implementation of the ideas, concepts, and guidelines emanating from the party event held in April.

Deivy Pérez, a member of the Central Committee and first secretary in Sancti Spiritus, and Teresita Romero, governor of that province, also participated in the encounter.

\Roberto Morales Ojeda, a member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization and Cadres Policy of the PCC, urged to continue improving the Party’s work at all levels.

Diaz-Canel and the Secretariat of the Central Committee also visited on Friday the western province of Mayabeque.

This was the last stop of a tour of the island’s 15 provinces and the Isle of Youth Special Municipality. The 1st Secretary of the Communist Party and his delegation held a first round of discussions with local authorities how to best implement the agreements and ideas raised at the 8th Party Congress, and how to face the country’s current challenges.

