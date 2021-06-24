Cuba’s Parliament to debate four new laws in July

Foto: @PresidenciaCuba

Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) will debate next July, virtually four bills, local media reported Thursday.

The legislative body was scheduled for its seventh ordinary session of the current term for July 14, starting at 9:00 a.m. local time.

Havana’s Convention Center will be the central venue for the debates. At the same time, deputies from other provinces and the special municipality of the Isle of Youth will participate virtually.

During the sessions, the deputies are expected to analyze the drafts of the Courts of Justice, the Administrative Process, the Procedural Code and the Criminal Process.

Recently, the deputies gathered virtually and in regional meetings, had working sessions to present their views on the proposed texts and convey their suggestions.

At the same time and through different channels, citizens have sent their considerations and suggestions for changes, which will also be taken into account to achieve the greatest consensus regarding the new laws.

The four proposed legislation respond to the 2019 Constitution and the broad guarantees granted by it and be in tune with the international instruments of which the Caribbean nation is a signatory.

