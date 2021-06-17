Cuba raised pensions for combat veterans of the Revolution

The decision was adopted at a meeting of the Government’s temporary working group for the implementation of the Ordering Task. Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

The Cuban Government approved raising the pensions of veteran combatants of the Revolution retired by the general Social Security system.

As of next August, the decision will benefit 12,379 combatants of the clandestine struggle and the Rebel Army throughout the country, with an amount of 1,528 pesos (63.6 dollars at the current exchange rate) above the recently approved increase, national television reported.

The decision was adopted at a meeting of the Government’s temporary working group for the implementation of the Ordering Task, at the request of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution, and the National Office of Attention to Combatants.

The TV report recalled that last December it was decided to increase pensions to members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior who suffered disability during the fulfillment of their missions in Cuba and abroad.

