Messages of gratitude and affection from Cuba and the world to Raul

Photo: Taken from Granma

Cuba’s top authorities and political personalities of the world on Thursday congratulated Army General Raúl Castro Ruz on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, through several messages on Twitter, highlighted the ethical and moral values of Fidel’s best disciple.

The President of the National Assembly of People’s Power, Esteban Lazo Hernández, sent a message to the revolutionary leader: “receive our congratulations with the certainty that we will comply, encouraged by your example and teachings.”

In his congratulatory message on Twitter, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro extended his embrace, conveying deep affection and gratitude to the Army General.

“How valuable it is for the peoples of the world to be able to count on your wisdom and unwavering example of consecration for the just causes of humanity,” Maduro wrote.

From the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), its president and general secretary of the Workers’ Party, Kim Jong-Un, sent a letter highlighting Raul’s significant contribution alongside Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro to achieve the definitive independence of the Caribbean nation.

The text stresses that the honoree successfully led the struggle of the PCC and the Cuban people to safeguard the sovereignty and pride of the country, as well as the revolutionary achievements, overcoming all difficulties for decades.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales also joined in the congratulations. On Twitter, the indigenous leader sent him a hug and expressed his admiration for his example as a combatant who has always defended his homeland and his people.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

Impactos: 9