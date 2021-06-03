Raul Castro turns 90

ACN Photo

Raúl, as the Cuban people affectionately call him, turns 90 years old this June 3. In congratulating him, the First Secretary of the Party, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, affirmed that Raul Castro Ruz is a reference for any Cuban communist and revolutionary.

In a series of tweets, Diaz-Canel said that Raul is Fidel’s brother in blood and ideas and his best disciple, and an outstanding creator in politics. He has contributed countless values to the revolutionary ethics, the party work, and the government’s improvement.

He added that the work undertaken under his leadership at the country’s helm in the last decade is colossal and stressed that the legacy of resistance of the Army General in the face of threats and aggressions and the search for the improvement of Cuban society is paradigmatic.

At the end of his congratulations to the former Cuban leader, Díaz-Canel affirmed: “When the history that precedes you is led by heroes, guides, and symbols of an extraordinary people who defeated an empire, like Fidel and Raúl, continuity is an honor and a duty, but also infinite satisfaction.

On Wednesday, the book “Revolution, the most beautiful work” was launched. The two-volume title gathers a compilation of speeches, addresses, interviews, and statements by the Army General between June 14, 2006, and May 1, 2019.



At the presentation of the compendium, the President of Casa de las Americas, Abel Prieto, affirmed that the work reveals the uninterrupted thread that seamlessly unites the thoughts of Fidel and Raul: the absolute identification of the two brothers in terms of ideals, values, principles -the fruit of having shared, together, all the challenges and risks involved in facing and defeating the Batista tyranny and the feat of making “a socialist Revolution under the very noses of the United States.”

The work was compiled and edited by the Office of Historical Affairs of the Presidency of the Republic, and it is the first title of its new publishing house Ediciones Celia, which pays tribute to the heroine of the Revolution Celia Sanchez.

