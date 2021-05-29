Cuban Parliament expresses its gratitude for solidarity in the face of the U.S. blockade

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

The National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba thanked parliaments, organizations, entities, and individuals around the world who reject the U.S. blockade against the island.

During a hearing this week (Friday) at the Parliament’s headquarters, the Foreign Relations Commission of the Cuban legislature expressed its recognition to all those who in recent months have urged the lifting of the economic, commercial, and financial siege exercised for decades by Washington against Havana.

At the same time, it praised the ‘support that practically all the governments of the world give every year to the call made by the United Nations General Assembly to put an end to that cruel and illegitimate policy’.

The blockade constitutes the most comprehensive, unequal, and prolonged economic war that has ever been applied against any nation, said a statement presented by Congressman Alberto Nuñez.

We reiterate our call to the U.S. Congress to listen to the majority feeling of broad sectors of U.S. society that advocate the end of the blockade, the statement says.

The Cuban deputies also rejected the decision of President Joe Biden’s administration to keep Cuba on the unilateral U.S. list that accuses the Antillean nation of not cooperating in the fight against terrorism.

