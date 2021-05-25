Cuban President highlights the creation of the National Innovation Council

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel highlighted the creation of the National Innovation Council, a body that will allow to carry out government management based on scientific knowledge.

The Cuban leader pointed out on Twitter that ‘the idea is to promote the exchange of ideas among experts in production, services, and knowledge; and improve the functioning of the State, the Government, the economy and society.

Díaz-Canel added that the purpose is to successfully manage innovation to find solutions to the country’s problems, for which ministers, business executives, and scientists are united in a platform that will make it possible to change “everything that needs to be changed.”

The National Innovation Council was constituted on Monday. Specialists have described the body as an unprecedented initiative on the island or in the Latin American region.

More than thirty business people, scientists, and academics will promote innovation in a coordinated and integrated manner in areas such as the business system, public administration, and the non-state sector.

At the inaugural meeting, the President explained the legal foundation for the Council’s constitution, agreement number 156 of the Council of State, published in the Official Gazette on May 4.

The body must meet every three months, but these meetings could also be held monthly, as needed.

Díaz-Canel presides over this body, which also includes the prime minister, the vice-premier in charge of science activities, and the heads of nine strategic sectors.

Cuba is promoting a government management strategy aimed at the greater application of science and innovation as part of the national development plan that seeks to use its resources, reduce imports and boost exports.

