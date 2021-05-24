Discussions to begin in Cuba to follow up on Communist Party Congress

Imagen ilustrativa tomada de Archivo/Radio Habana Cuba

The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Miguel Díaz-Canel, announced Monday that a cycle of meetings will begin this week to follow up on the decisions adopted by the 8th Congress of the organization, held last April.

On Twitter, he said that along with the Secretariat of the Central Committee, he will begin a tour throughout the country, which has its starting point in the western provinces of Pinar del Río and Artemisa.

Diaz-Canel pointed out that this process will allow to extend the life of the meeting of the organization of Cuban communists and, together with its membership, to think and act for Cuba.

Last Saturday, during a videoconference with 2,600 leaders from all over the island, Díaz-Canel explained that he would also hold meetings with the mass organizations as part of this cycle.

The Party leader called for the analysis of the agreements, ideas, and guidelines of the 8th Congress to become a space to seek ways to improve the political organization’s methods and styles of work and promote the broadest democracy.

He insisted that the process be interpreted as unity and continuity, for which the moral authority of the Party is fundamental; likewise, the organization must give more participation, work collectively and represent the interests of the whole population, without accepting the division among revolutionaries.

He called for an objective debate on the documents of the party meeting, which will reach the grassroots in the coming days; he also emphasized the importance of revitalizing the work of the mass organizations in line with their historical functions and the current context.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

