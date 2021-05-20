Cuban President to participate in Eurasian Economic Supreme Council meeting

Photo: Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

The First Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, will participate in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, to be held in videoconference format this Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, Cuba participated for the first time in this type of event on December 11, 2020, when it was granted observer status in the regional bloc. On that occasion, Díaz-Canel ratified the archipelago’s commitment to developing economic, trade, and cooperation ties with the Union and its member states, to which traditional ties of friendship and solidarity link us.

The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is the highest body of the Union. It is composed of the heads of the member states and meets at least once a year. At its working meetings, fundamental issues of the organization’s activities are discussed, and the strategy, directions, and prospects for the development of integration are outlined.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

Impactos: 4