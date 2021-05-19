Cuba to strengthen science and technology in telecommunications

Photo: Revolution Studies

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel urged to strengthen science-innovation relation with telecommunications, one of the country´s top-priority policies.

In a working meeting with executives, scientists and experts from the Ministry of Communications, the Cuban president called for strengthening dialogues between scientists and experts with the Government and public administration institutions.

Among telecommunication challenges stand out the better use of existing capacities for scientific research as well as training of cadres on these issues.

‘We want to reach a moment to go to scientific research every time we have a problem to solve it through innovation,’ Díaz-Canel said.

Communication Minister Mayra Arevich, on the other hand, highlighted the potentialities to link academies with business sector.

‘We have to work hard to continue deepening business-university relations, where there is an important development niche that can provide many strengths,’ he valued.

Taken from Prensa Latina

