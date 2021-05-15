Where there is love, there is a family, says Cuban President

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

On International Day of Families, celebrated this May 15, Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel made a call for celebration and reflection.

“It is a good occasion to propose ourselves to advance in the elimination of any expression of discrimination, prejudice, and violence in the family and society. Where there is love, there is a family,” the Cuban leader wrote on Twitter.

The President Tweet was accompanied by a video representing Cuban heterosexual, LGBTIQ+, one-parent, and other families.

The observance was established by the General Assembly of the United Nations on December 9, 1989, and it seeks to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase the knowledge of the social, economic, and demographic processes affecting families.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

