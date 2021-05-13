New revelations on links between the U.S. and subversion against Cuba

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

The U.S. government hired the non-governmental organization Creative Associates for 15.5 million dollars to run a subversion program against Cuba from digital platforms, local press reported Thursday.

Granma newspaper quoted an article by U.S. journalist Tracey Eaton who offered details on 22 reports by Creative Associates between 2008 and 2012, which reflect the intention to undermine the constitutional order on the Caribbean island.

According to the text, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) sent supplies for the project involving travelers and consultants from at least ten countries.

The NGO program, established in Costa Rica, ‘directed its efforts to recruit young people and members of the so-called Cuban counterculture’, Granma points out.

According to the article, originally published on the Cuba Money Project website, since 2008, Creative Associates conducted anti-surveillance security training and set up corporate bank accounts in Costa Rica.

In 2009 it organized briefings in Venezuela and Panama in preparation for the first round of trips to Cuba.

‘Grantee staff traveled to the island and met with the SJO011 group to conduct program design activities. Work began on developing the leadership module to be implemented with the youth,’ the Eaton document states.

The research reflects that in July 2009, Creative Associates provided material assistance and conducted training on the use of the technologies to a total of 12 beneficiaries.

A session was held in Spain that resulted in the final plan for developing materials for the leadership module and network mapping training’.

In addition, the design of a website was completed during the same period, and the text of the first communications was produced.

By the end of that year, 77 travelers were in Cuba for 320 days, delivered more than US$200,000 in material goods, and developed an initiative to establish collaborative ties and identity among cultural and community leaders.

The report continues with the activities carried out in 2011, the year in which U.S. President Barack Obama relaxed economic sanctions, including travel restrictions to the Caribbean island.

Through 2012, the NGO solidified its program inside and outside Cuba, developed a network of more than 30 independent community leaders in all Cuban provinces, and established seven communications platforms.

The Office of USAID’s Inspector General assured that Creative received more than $11 million from its original contract and acknowledged that the project awarded 103 grants, 12 of which were linked to the ZunZuneo messaging network (similar to a Cuban Twitter).

On several occasions, Cuba has denounced the cyberwar that the United States is waging against the island.

