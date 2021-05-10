70 % of the Cuban population will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by August

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

Cuba will start this month a broader intervention study with the vaccine candidates Abdala and Soberana 02, prioritizing complex territories and risk groups. Then, after the approval of the emergency use, the island will increase the scope of immunization, and by August, 70% of its population will be vaccinated.

The Minister of Public Health, José Angel Portal Miranda, made the announcement Friday in the TV program Mesa Redonda, where he briefed on the results provided by the clinical trials carried out.

“We are going to a second stage in the intervention to health workers and risk groups, ” said the Minister, who assured that the entire health sector force would be vaccinated between May and June.

Portal Miranda explained that the census of each of the populations to be included is being carried out”.

“In the case of risk groups, the elderly throughout the country will be vaccinated from the second half of June to July”, he explained.

Regarding the population between 40-59 years of age, he stated that they would be vaccinated from the second half of June until August, and he explained that this is an active working group, which is in the street and at greater risk of becoming infected and spreading the disease in their homes to older adults and children in this period, which will continue to be epidemiologically complex until we manage to cut the transmission.

“We consider that by June, we will have the emergency authorization from CECMED. For that month, we estimate that 22.6% of the Cuban population will be immunized, 33.5% in July and 70% in August”.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

Impactos: 11