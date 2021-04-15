Delegates to 8th Party Congress arrive in Havana

Photo: Granma

Delegates from several provinces to the 8th Party Congress arrived in Havana on Wednesday night.

The delegations coming from the five eastern territories and Camagüey and Ciego de Avila were received by officials of the Central Committee at the Palco Hotel, located next to the Convention Center, the venue of the event.

Scheduled to begin on Friday, the meeting will discuss the updating of the Conceptualization of the Cuban Economic and Social Model of Socialist Development and the implementation of the Guidelines of the Economic and Social Policy of the Party and the Revolution.

Also, it will analyze the economic and social results obtained since the Seventh Congress until now, as well as the Party´s link with the grassroots and the policy of cadres.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

Impactos: 3