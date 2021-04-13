Cuban President insists on the strictness of protocols to face Covid-19 pandemic

Photo: Revolution Studies

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has insisted on increasing the rigor and complying with the protocols established to face the Covid-19 pandemic after analyzing the flaws in the control of the disease.

During a meeting of the governmental group to manage the sanitary emergency, health authorities presented a diagnosis of the problems identified in the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Pinar del Río, Havana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas, all in the western part of the country.

According to a national television report, some difficulties are the low perception of risk by the population, errors in epidemiological control, late admission of Covid-19 positives and their contacts, and violations of protocols in hospitals.

In this context, the President emphasized the need to carry out a rigorous evaluation of those who do not comply with what is established and concentrate efforts in the territories with the highest incidence rates.

In particular, there was a review of Havana’s situation with the province’s top authorities and its 15 municipalities, who acknowledged the problems in controlling the disease in the communities.

In this regard, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero advocated for greater discipline, accountability, and rigor with those irresponsible in complying with the measures.

Cuba is experiencing its third outbreak of Covid-19 and reported on Monday 854 new patients with the disease; 424 in Havana.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

