Cuba has been able to face complex epidemiological situation thanks to pre-pandemic preparation

Cuba is currently facing a complex epidemiological situation. Still, the preparation before the Covid-19 pandemic made it possible to avoid the collapse of the health system in the face of the third outbreak, authorities said.

The Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal, assured the island has a bed reserve, more Molecular Biology laboratories (23) to carry out PCR tests, and can assimilate new cases in its health facilities.

“It is necessary not to lose the perception of risk, and we are obliged to reduce the cases in Cuba, given the high figures. Otherwise, such a situation would spoil the efforts made in the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” Portal pointed out.

He urged not to lose self-responsibility and clarified that participating in clinical trials with vaccine candidates is not a reason to abandon the hygienic-sanitary measures, nor the physical distancing and the use of masks.



