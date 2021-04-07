Cuba to implement measures to control Covid-19 outbreak

Photo: Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

Cuba will soon implement a group of measures to control the rebound of the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero informed Tuesday.

The proposals will be submitted next Thursday to the temporary working group to confront that disease, headed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, after the analysis by the agencies involved in their implementation.

According to a national television report, once approved, the people will be informed, said Marrero in a meeting with scientists and experts participating in the national effort against the pandemic.

The plan, presented this Tuesday to the country’s leadership by José Ángel Portal, head of Public Health, foresees actions by various entities to reinforce organizational measures in stores and avoid people’s crowding for the acquisition of essential goods.

It also proposes to continue stimulating teleworking and telecommuting and reorganizing the work activity to reduce the ratio of people per premises.

It also seeks to guarantee compliance with the closing of borders between territories where restrictions to circulation are established and to increase the severity of sanctions and fines related to non-compliance with the sanitary provisions in force.

On Tuesday, for the eighth consecutive day, Cuba registered more than a thousand new cases of Covid-19 after the diagnosis in the last 24 hours of 1030 people with the disease.

Thus, the Caribbean nation accumulates 81,640 people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, since March last year.

