President urges people to match extraordinary vaccination effort with responsible behavior

Photo: Taken from Tribuna de La Habana

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted on Tuesday that more than 90 thousand volunteers are receiving the second dose with Soberana 02 and Abdala anti-Covid-19 vaccine candidates, currently on their Phase III trials. At the same time, he added, a controlled intervention study continues with thousand of other Cubans.

On Twitter, the Head of State stressed that this extraordinary effort deserves more responsible behavior by the people.

On the same social media platform, he recalled that it would take months for Cuba to be fully immunized.

“It is not enough to put your shoulder. Responsible action must be taken. For the good of our families and the Homeland: distancing, hygiene and masks,” he tweeted.

Diaz-Canel commented on April’s alarming start, presenting a daily average of more than a thousand cases, the majority in Havana. He said that authorities would announce more drastic closure measures shortly.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

